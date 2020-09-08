All eyes for all grains will be on Friday’s USDA WASDE report. Stewart-Peterson doesn’t expect a bullish surprise in the report for wheat. Expectation of the market, even if some adjustments are made, is a record to near-record crop.
“The wheat markets were mostly lower overnight, with Chicago wheat the biggest loser,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. She expects wheat to remain lower across the board today, led by Chicago.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.