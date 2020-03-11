Wheat futures traded lower following lower Russian wheat prices, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Confirmation that the world 2019/20 wheat crop will be bigger than last year continues to offer resistance to prices. Concern that continued spread of coronavirus outside the U.S. will slow economies and food demand also offers resistance,” Freed said.
Wheat markets were still digesting the latest WASDE report.
“WASDE estimated world ending stocks are 287.14 MMT, which was below pre-report estimates of 288.47 MMT,” Barchart.com said. “Russian production was seen 110,000 MT higher, the USDA also increased estimated Russian exports 1 MMT higher month over month to 35 MMT.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.