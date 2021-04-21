“The cold weather sweeping across the Midwest has several HRW producers nervous and duly so,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging this morning. The recent strength in KC wheat has largely been driven by concerns surrounding the freezing temperatures in HRW country, he said.
Analysts surveyed ahead of Canada’s StatsCan Acreage report expect a drop in Canadian wheat acreage, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Dryness and drought is causing concern in the Northern Plains ahead of spring wheat planting. Showers this week will do little to increase soil moisture, The Hightower Report said this morning.