Wheat in Minneapolis is “once again” putting in new contract highs, Total Farm Marketing said as drought continues to bolster the futures market. “Canada’s crop is believed to be largely overstated,” they said.
Dry weather in Russia is also offering support to the wheat market, ADM Investor Services said, while wet weather in the EU “also raised concern about quality there.”
Spring wheat conditions are at 11% good-to-excellent, a 5 point decline from last week, while 63% of the crop is in the very poor and poor categories.
