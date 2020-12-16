Wheat traded lower on a bout of technical selling, according to CHS Hedging. The U.S. southern plains also received scattered amounts of moisture.
Traders see Ukrainian winter crop plantings in 2020 down 9.3 percent from last year, providing some support for the market, according to The Hightower Report.
