“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower US Dollar and dry EU weather may have helped futures bounce off last weeks lows. There remains strong overhead resistance due to overall slow demand for US wheat. Most of the negative news last week has turn more friendly today.”
“Wheat traded to new lows for the move in KC and Chicago, while MPLS managed to stay above last week’s lows,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The spring wheat crop continues to look for year-on-year better conditions despite the crop being behind schedule. Canadian prairies in the southern regions are looking for some precipitation to help conditions.”