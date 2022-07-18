 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower US Dollar and dry EU weather may have helped futures bounce off last weeks lows. There remains strong overhead resistance due to overall slow demand for US wheat. Most of the negative news last week has turn more friendly today.”

“Wheat traded to new lows for the move in KC and Chicago, while MPLS managed to stay above last week’s lows,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The spring wheat crop continues to look for year-on-year better conditions despite the crop being behind schedule. Canadian prairies in the southern regions are looking for some precipitation to help conditions.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

While wheat futures were firm overnight, for the month to date wheat prices are down 81-1/2 in SRW, down 98-1/4 in HRW, down 77 in HRS; Year-T…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to trade lower as there are no signs of support for prices yet, however, the world supply of wheat is very tight which could…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News