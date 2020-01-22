Wheat continues to climb higher, with Chicago’s contracts leading the way, “on pace to break the highs going back to July 2018,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. With the current trend, there could be some cautious trading, he said, as the market may get overbought quickly.
Chicago wheat is the story of grain markets, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Futures will test $6.00 and look to make a new four-year high,” he said. “Producers should and will be targeting sales at these prices.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.