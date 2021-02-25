Rain forecasts for the U.S. southern plains are showing less precipitation moving forward, Total Farm Marketing said. “The recent rally in the World vessel freight rate has reduced U.S export competitiveness to North Africa and Mideast buyers,” they said.
Expect wheat markets to be “lower across the board” today, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Much of the break comes from the export sales report, which was below expectations.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.