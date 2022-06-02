Future markets are seeing a “technical bounce” overnight, “but we are still setting up for a week of heavy losses in price if something doesn’t change,” CHS Hedging said. If progress is made in opening grain shipments from Ukraine, expect more pressure.
“The violent move lower over the last two sessions could be met with a violent relief rally too,” CHS Hedging said. “A retest of the breakdown point ($10.95 - $11) is not out of the question.”
