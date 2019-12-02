There was a round of profit-taking after Friday's rally up, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. A big part of the trade cited weak export demand as global supplies "remain plentiful, despite concerns of possible crop shortfalls in Australia and Argentina," she said.
After an inside trading day, wheat saw additional losses before the close, ADM Investor Services said. "The US dollar is down sharply on the session but that did not provide much in the way of support with negative action in the US stock market and concerns for a sluggish economy ahead," they said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices