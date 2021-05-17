 Skip to main content
Wheat

The market remains in a short-term downtrend and the weather forecast for the next two weeks would suggest improving crop conditions for many weeks ahead, The Hightower Report said today.

Rain in the Northern Plains this week and continued improving moisture in the southern plains has raised estimates of wheat yields, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

U.S. wheat futures dropped on talk of lower World wheat prices and good U.S. wheat rains. Some feel $7.00 WN could be key support and U.S. wheat end users should add to coverage, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

