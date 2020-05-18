“Winter wheat contracts will be subject to a break lower level if support fails,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This likely scenario is highlighted by disappointing weekly closes that favor the bears in the wheat market.”
The Hightower Report pegged support for Chicago wheat at $4.94 ¼ with resistance at $5.12 ¼ and $5.16. “July wheat may try to hold above the March lows, but will need some improving supply or demand fundamentals to expect more than a short-covering bounce.”
