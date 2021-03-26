 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat prices are starting to find “significant levels” of support, CHS Hedging said. “Futures were marginal firmer during Friday’s session as strength in corn likely provided support,” they said.

The wheat market has largely been held back by “lackluster exports and plentiful moisture in the central plains,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. He said if corn and beans can start another rally, the wheat market should take off with those two commodities.

