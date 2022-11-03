There is “little in the way of supportive news” in the wheat market, as losses continued overnight. “Russia said they will have to assess the results of the current export corridor deal before agreeing to extend it beyond the November 19 end date.”
Despite the agreement, Russia has said they “reserve the right” to exit the deal in Ukraine, ADM Investor Services said. “If it did, shipments from Ukraine to Turkey would not be impeded. Which left the unanswered question: Does this imply that shipments to destinations other than Turkey would be impeded?”
