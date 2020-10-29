Wheat prices continue to move lower on ideas that crops have improved from recent rain events. Prices drew additional pressure from U.S. dollar strength, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Her outlook calls for “a defensive tone from stronger U.S. dollar and rain across Russia, Ukraine, EU and the U.S. Southern Plains.”
The hurricane moving in now brought in a storm and “kind of saved wheat markets on the supply side”, John Payne of Daniels Marketing said.
“While the market saw a decent bounce off of the lows, the short-term trend looks lower,” The Hightower Report said this morning.