Wheat

“There is some questioning Russia wheat export pace but weather is improving for vessel loading and shipping,” ADM Investor Services said. “China surrounded Taiwan and N. Korea sent drones over S. Korea. Hard to put a value on grains, energies and currencies with regional tensions is on the rise.”

Higher trade markets are expected after last week’s “brutal winter storm,” CHS Hedging said.

Grain futures prices

