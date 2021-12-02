“The bounce-back remains in the wheat markets as we likely hit some stops in the market to garner some buying interest by the funds,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. As for his outlook, he says “KC and Chicago wheats will look for their first closes in positive territory in over a week.”
Wheat prices were higher overnight after the recent price fallout sparked by “the risk-off attitude” that struck the marketplace on Covid news, and on forecasts for a record wheat crop in Australia despite recent concerns of too much rain, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.