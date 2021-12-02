 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“The bounce-back remains in the wheat markets as we likely hit some stops in the market to garner some buying interest by the funds,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. As for his outlook, he says “KC and Chicago wheats will look for their first closes in positive territory in over a week.”

Wheat prices were higher overnight after the recent price fallout sparked by “the risk-off attitude” that struck the marketplace on Covid news, and on forecasts for a record wheat crop in Australia despite recent concerns of too much rain, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Australia could receive another bout of rain in the east where there are already concerns over wheat quality,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Conditions are dry, and Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said he expects conditions for winter wheat to continue to decline.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market traded on the defensive from a bout of profit-taking and weakness in the outside markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Concerns about the coronavirus and the economy pushed wheat markets lower Tuesday.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat news is very thin as the market focuses on weather, which can cause some increased instability in trends, Nick Paulson of CHS Hedging sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was mixed with Minneapolis garnering strength from tight good quality protein wheat supplies, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market traded lower on big Australian crop ideas and Egypt’s enormous wheat purchase from Russia, Romania and Ukraine, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Continued rains in eastern Australia is keeping the wheat market on edge, as the world Stocks/Use is already the tightest since 2015, said Jim…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News