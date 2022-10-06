“The wheat market ended the session mixed after a wide ranged session that worked mostly higher,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “Chicago prices settled the day within a penny of unchanged through May ’23 contracts, with December printing a 25 1/2 cent range.”
Markets are “lower this morning overall,” but they will likely remain choppy “as we continue to watch the situation in Ukraine, CHS Hedging said.
