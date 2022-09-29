Wheat markets remain strong “as global tensions remain high,” CHS Hedging said. “Winter wheat planting in Ukraine remains extremely difficult and the forecast remains mostly dry for the southwestern U.S. Plains at planting time.”
“Wheat futures rallied on Wednesday on concern over Black Sea exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “Russia’s ‘land grab’ of Ukraine territory could increase sanctions against Russia. There remains concern about securing freight and insurance for Russia grain vessels.”
