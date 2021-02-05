Wheat is dealing with uncertainty over the new Russia export policy and lower Russian prices, ADM Investor Services said. “EU wheat export pace should slow,” they said.
There is risk for possible wheat damage in Montana with the significant cold temperatures coming into the area, Total Farm Marketing said. “Drought remains a concern across much of the interior of western U.S.,” they said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.