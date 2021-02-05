 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat is dealing with uncertainty over the new Russia export policy and lower Russian prices, ADM Investor Services said. “EU wheat export pace should slow,” they said.

There is risk for possible wheat damage in Montana with the significant cold temperatures coming into the area, Total Farm Marketing said. “Drought remains a concern across much of the interior of western U.S.,” they said.

Grain futures prices

