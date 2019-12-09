“While traders have been expecting U.S. export activity to pick up steam, the market continues to be disappointed with short-term export news,” The Hightower Report said.
“U.S. wheat futures continue to spin their wheels going nowhere fast,” Tom Fritz of International Futures Group said. “It was reported earlier in the day that Russian wheat prices are currently at seasons highs. That may have stabilized US wheat futures for a minute or two.”
