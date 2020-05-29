Kansas City wheat markets may be hitting the tops of their range, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “If you are bear spread the N-Z futures spread, look at taking the Z off on a limit order between 490 and 500,” he said.
“Harvest is beginning in parts of OK and yield are reported near average,” ADM Investor Services said. “Protein levels though could be below early expectations.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.