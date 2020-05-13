“Favorable Europe and Black Sea weather plus steep discount from old crop Russia Wheat export prices to new offers strong resistance to wheat futures,” ADM Investor Services said.
The wheat market is still dealing with a lack of demand and plenty of supply globally, CHS Hedging’s Ami L. Heesch said. “It seemed like the trade was trading yesterday’s USDA report,” she said, noting that world stocks numbers were increased and there was a “record forecast” for the 2020/21 world stocks.
