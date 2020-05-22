Wheat’s action has been more of a relief rally as of late, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “The trend remains bearish until we see some consecutive closes above $5.30,” Sloup said. “If we are able to get the fundamental backdrop to boost us over there, then I think that could turn the tide. I think this is momentum you want to be selling into if you are a producer.”
The Kansas wheat tour wrapped up yesterday, Allendale said, and an average wheat yield of 44.5 bushels per acre was expected, with production marked at 284.4 mln bushels, 21 mln below the USDA projection.
