 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat futures rose double digits overnight across the grain complex. The Ukraine also has climbing prices, Total Farm Marketing, said today. “Ukrainian wheat export prices have risen $15 a ton over the past week amid an increase in demand and spring grain sowing delays in Russia, according to the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy,” TFM said.

Minneapolis wheat prices are pushing 2017 highs, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.

Rain is still short in southwestern U.S. Plains with West Texas and the southwestern hard red winter wheat production areas and the trend is expected to continue, ADM Investor Services said this morning.

A meat lobby group in Brazil said due to the rising price of corn, Brazilian meat packers my switch livestock feed rations to include more wheat, which could lead to an increase in planted wheat acres in Rio Grande do Sul, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market opened lower but was able to dismiss the lower prices on weakness in the US$ and demand for feed wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The cold weather sweeping across the Midwest has several HRW producers nervous and duly so,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging this mor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Colder than normal temperatures helped spark buying in wheat today as there could be stress developing on the U.S. crop. “Some feel less than …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures continue to “perform nicely,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. Continued higher trade overnight and continued weather ri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were firm overnight after rallying to a new 7-week high last week and bolstered by a U.S. dollar that went “down hard” overnight…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of China buying French wheat, concern about 2012 U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The weather remains too dry in the northern Great Plains and in the Canadian Prairies and farmers can’t plant. It has been very cold and some …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News