Wheat futures rose double digits overnight across the grain complex. The Ukraine also has climbing prices, Total Farm Marketing, said today. “Ukrainian wheat export prices have risen $15 a ton over the past week amid an increase in demand and spring grain sowing delays in Russia, according to the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy,” TFM said.
Minneapolis wheat prices are pushing 2017 highs, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.
Rain is still short in southwestern U.S. Plains with West Texas and the southwestern hard red winter wheat production areas and the trend is expected to continue, ADM Investor Services said this morning.
A meat lobby group in Brazil said due to the rising price of corn, Brazilian meat packers my switch livestock feed rations to include more wheat, which could lead to an increase in planted wheat acres in Rio Grande do Sul, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.