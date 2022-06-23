 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat slid lower, even after recent losses, hit by a combination of profit-taking and harvest pressure, according to CHS Hedging.

When it comes to the Black Sea, the attention is now on Ukraine, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. The Russian wheat harvest is getting underway, though, and Russia is going to struggle with exports due to high taxes and wide currency spreads within Russia. Few ship owners are also willing to go into the Black Sea.

