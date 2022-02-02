 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Warmer forecasts for U.S. winter wheat areas, including an uptick in moisture for the central Plains is keeping price rallies limited,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong dollar is also noted. Underpinning price is the uncertainty surround Russia and Ukraine where, until the risk of invasion fully subsides, wheat prices are coiled for a jump higher.”

Moisture is falling on the winter wheat crop today, which may pressure the market, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “More importantly will be if tensions can be relieved in the Black Sea and the likelihood the market may trade weaker based off that news.”

