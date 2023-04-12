Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Markets are mixed to start the day as Kansas City and Minneapolis markets are picking back up after losses, CHS Hedging said. “KC wheat is goi…

Wheat

“KC wheat had an up and down day but finished strong, with May up 11 ½ cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders may be pricing…

Wheat

The wheat market traded higher on uncertainty over the Black Sea Grain deal. Russia would like to have fertilizer exports included in the deal…

Wheat

“The weekly export sales report showed 193,645 MT of wheat was sold for the week that ended March 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 28…

Wheat

Russia is said to still be insisting that the Black Sea export deal is only extended for 60 days, according to Total Farm Marketing.