“Wheat prices closed mixed, unable to hold early session strength despite ongoing drought in the U.S. Southern Plains and concerns over the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Russia continues to express doubt over the longevity of the grain deal beyond mid-May as they seek the lifting of economic sanctions.”
“KC wheat started the day strong on more talk from Russia on pulling out of the UN grain deal but ended up being the weakest wheat market,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago gained 12 1/4 cents on KC in the process. Early reports continue to be concerning about the condition of wheat in Southwest Kansas, with no rain in the forecast and high winds.”
