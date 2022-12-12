 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Analysts are watching the impact of the war in Ukraine on wheat markets. “The wheat market traded higher on a bout of short covering after last week’s steep losses,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support form this weekend’s Russian attack on energy supply for Ukraine’s Odesa grain export facility.”

“Wheat futures ended higher. Matif wheat futures got a boost from the US bounce,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “French/EU cash premiums remain very strong amidst an ongoing lack of farmer selling and an expected big January shipping program. Russia continues to sell big volumes, but shipments took a hit in the first week of December due to the weather.”

