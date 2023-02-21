People are also reading…
Private estimates from Ukraine have the 2023-24 grain output at 64.8 million metric tons, compared to 72.7 million in 2022-23. That includes a 17.4 million-ton wheat crop, with a 14 million-ton forecasted wheat export program, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing,
Egypt’s GASC announced a tender for wheat funded by the World Bank for shipment from April 1-15, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The tender was issued within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank according to Reuters.