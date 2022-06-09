There is no news about Ukrainian exports, but a “large Russian crop and strong ruble” are pressuring wheat futures overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Egypt says their wheat reserves can last through the end of the year.”
Russia is going to restrict grain exports until sanctions are lifted, ADM Investor Services said. An increase in wheat harvest activity may be on the way with warmer weather expected. “U.S., Canada and EU supplies may drop which could lower exports. World buyers need to add coverage but prices may not drop to levels they would add coverage.”
