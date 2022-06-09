 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

There is no news about Ukrainian exports, but a “large Russian crop and strong ruble” are pressuring wheat futures overnight, CHS Hedging said. “Egypt says their wheat reserves can last through the end of the year.”

Russia is going to restrict grain exports until sanctions are lifted, ADM Investor Services said. An increase in wheat harvest activity may be on the way with warmer weather expected. “U.S., Canada and EU supplies may drop which could lower exports. World buyers need to add coverage but prices may not drop to levels they would add coverage.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

People are also reading…

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as th…

Wheat

Australia is forecast to produce its fourth largest wheat crop on record at an estimated 30.3 million tons, as favorable conditions encourage …

Wheat

Wheat futures ended higher and current world wheat prices are near a record high, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

USDA noted mostly stable conditions for the Winter Wheat crops yesterday but noted Spring Wheat planting remained far behind average, accordin…

Wheat

All three wheat markets are looking for “stabilization” after a lengthy stretch of pressure, mostly stemming from global headlines. “Russian P…

Wheat

Future markets are seeing a “technical bounce” overnight, “but we are still setting up for a week of heavy losses in price if something doesn’…

Wheat

Wheat futures are trying to claw back from recent selloff due to concern about the U.S. and Canadian spring wheat acres/crop, dry north China …

Wheat

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is underway. Only a few states reported progress, with 5% harvested as of the weekend, said Joe Vaclavik of Stan…

Wheat

Wheat futures ended sharply lower in a massive risk off day, according to ADM Investor Services. Some feel the losses may be due to talk the E…

Wheat

Wheat markets were sharply higher after Russia blew up a pork over the weekend and after pessimism arose about Russia’s talk of opening a ship…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News