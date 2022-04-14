Planting progress has been stalled thus far in the Northern Plains, leading to thoughts of higher trade in the wheat complex, Pattie Ulrich of CHS Hedging said. “The USDA Ag Attache to India is estimating the country’s wheat crop at 110 MMT, a new record, which could allow the country to remain a swing exporter.”
“If the War (on Ukraine) worsens and new sanctions are placed on Russia, 22/23 exports out of the region could be limited further, especially when domestic flour and wheat prices are already at record levels,” Total Farm Marketing said.
