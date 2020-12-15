 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat exports are ahead of last year’s pace with Russia “likely to try and dominate the export market ahead of export taxes on Feb. 15,” Total Farm Marketing said. The market may need bullish production events to push prices back to their highs, they noted.

March’s wheat contract failed to hold at its high of $6.05, but it did close above the 20-day moving average, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

