Nearby wheat contract managed gains today despite defensive trade early on in the session, CHS Hedging said. Kansas wheat is rated at 17% good-to-excellent, down 2 points from last week, and Colorado was rated at 40% good to excellent, an 11 point increase.
Wheat is showing signs of firming up despite potential wet weather coming in. “A lot of this is outside money flow and reducing risk in fund portfolios,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.