If news from the WASDE report is not friendly to the wheat market, there could be a lot of room for the markets to fall, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. However, that happening is “not that likely in my opinion – at least Chicago’s” he said.
“Good international business” is expected to provide support to the wheat market, with eyes waiting on the Chinese to see what they will end up doing as the trade deal goes into effect later this week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
