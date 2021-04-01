 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat will be in a “tug of war” with corn and soybeans going higher, supporting the market, and the bearish ideas that “we are not running out of wheat this growing season,” CHS Hedging said.

Brazil is staying dry, with not enough evidence of precipitation coming meaning there are expectations for yield reductions, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The U.S. may need to import corn (or raise prices) this summer, without Brazil they will find it difficult to source,” they said.

