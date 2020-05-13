The world wheat ending stocks for 2020/21 are projected to be at 310.1 MMT, if realized this would be a new record and almost 15 MMT higher than the previous record, said Nick Paumen, CHS Hedging.
“With improving weather conditions in the U.S., Black Sea region and Europe, the market looks vulnerable to more weakness short-term,” The Hightower Report said.
At the same time, traders watch U.S. wheat growing areas as rain is needed in western HRW areas and the eastern cornbelt is analyzed to see if SRW areas saw damage from the cold conditions, Paumen said.