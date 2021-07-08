 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Gains were limited from pre-report positioning and forecasts for chances during the week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The wheat market higher on declining crop conditions, a weaker U.S. dollar and poor crop conditions in both the US and the Canadian Prairies.”

“With the recent push lower in prices, spring wheat also saw some profit taking and value removed, but may be set again to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The biggest limiting factor will be the developing harvest for winter wheat and Soft Red wheat harvest, which have been showing good yields.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is trading higher today on declining spring wheat conditions and slower harvest progress than what trade was expecting, Ami Heesch of CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Forty-five percent of the winter wheat has been harvested, up 12 points on the week,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging noted. Export inspections wer…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The winter wheat harvest has had some delays due to weather. “Wheat in Chicago and KC managed to close nearly unchanged, aided by strength in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News