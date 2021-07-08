“Gains were limited from pre-report positioning and forecasts for chances during the week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The wheat market higher on declining crop conditions, a weaker U.S. dollar and poor crop conditions in both the US and the Canadian Prairies.”
“With the recent push lower in prices, spring wheat also saw some profit taking and value removed, but may be set again to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The biggest limiting factor will be the developing harvest for winter wheat and Soft Red wheat harvest, which have been showing good yields.”
