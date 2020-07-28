The wheat markets are mixed starting the morning have being down by double digits on the Monday session. “With all of the pressure on the row crops it will be hard for wheat to have a big rally day,” said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging.
Egypt is tendering for more wheat. Russian wheat was the lowest offer. Wheat prices are up roughly $5/ton since their last tender a week ago, Lardy said.
With improving spring wheat conditions and higher than expected planted area in Russian, the market looks vulnerable to more selling pressures over the near term, The High Tower Report said this morning.