“Wheat prices were mostly higher, bouncing back from last week’s selloff, with the emergence of the bargain hunters,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support came from improving demand including rumblings that China might be in the market for some wheat. Algeria and Jordan are in for a jag of optional origin wheat.”
“Wheat futures rallied on short covering before July contract first notice, USDA acreage and June 1 stocks report,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “End of month and quarter end trading may have also offered support. Wheat futures have dropped recently to new lows on active US winter wheat harvest and lower Europe prices.”