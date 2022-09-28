People are also reading…
“The wheat market traded higher on concerns over the Ukraine/Russian conflict,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moscow makes plans to annex a part of Ukraine area. Ongoing dry weather conditions in much of the US Southern Plains keeps winter wheat seedings at a minimum. Prices drew additional support from delays in the Canadian harvest activity.”
“Wheat futures ended higher after US Dollar broke lower and commodities rallied,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures may also be higher due to short covering before Fridays report. Trade is not looking For any bullish wheat news from USDA but one never knows for sure.”