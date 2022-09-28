 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“The wheat market traded higher on concerns over the Ukraine/Russian conflict,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moscow makes plans to annex a part of Ukraine area. Ongoing dry weather conditions in much of the US Southern Plains keeps winter wheat seedings at a minimum. Prices drew additional support from delays in the Canadian harvest activity.”

“Wheat futures ended higher after US Dollar broke lower and commodities rallied,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures may also be higher due to short covering before Fridays report. Trade is not looking For any bullish wheat news from USDA but one never knows for sure.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Wheat

A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US d…

Wheat

Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern hal…

Wheat

Support still comes from supply concerns tied to the Ukraine-Russia war and dry and hot weather seen once again in the western US Great Plains…

Wheat

Wheat is trending lower as lower Black Sea wheat export prices offers resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investors, said.

Wheat

Wheat is trading higher in all three classes this morning, CHS Hedging said, as global tensions stay high. That should keep the market volatil…

Wheat

“Futures had a back-and-forth day but managed to finish the day higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The news out of Russia wit…

Wheat

All three classes of wheat are trading lower today and wheat “remains volatile as global tensions remain high,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging sa…

Wheat

A strong U.S. dollar and weakness in the stock market plus talk of continued weak demand for U.S. wheat helped to pressure wheat prices lower.…

Wheat

All three wheat classes are trading higher this morning with KC wheat not far from its highest prices in three months. However wheat is volati…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News