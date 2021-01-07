Exports for wheat came in on the low end of estimates at 281,300 tonnes.
Wheat is “mostly unchanged” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said, as technical strength is offering support as well as the weaker dollar. “Prices should remain supported by rising Black Sea cash wheat prices and strong Paris milling wheat levels,” they said.
The Midwest forecast “looks dry” coming up with warm temperatures, CHS Hedging said, and despite the dollar being at a weak point, any strength will put pressure on the markets.
