Wheat continued its strong Wednesday overnight with more gains, Total Farm Marketing said. “A final yield estimate for North Dakota, the biggest U.S. grower of spring wheat, will be announced today,” they said. “As of yesterday, wheat yields for the state were pegged at 24.6 BPA.”
Expect continued higher trade in the wheat complex, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. The continued low yields found in the spring wheat tour and hot, dry weather are supporting the market.
