Wheat

Drought concerns were eased after the weekend’s rain but are now digesting another round of cold temperatures, Total Farm Marketing said. “Temps are not expected to get cold enough to cause any damage to the greening-up wheat crop,” they said.

Wheat is a “mixed market” as the winter wheat areas get some good moisture with conditions staying flat, CHS Hedging said. “The spring wheat areas don’t appear like they’ll get as much moisture as they need.”

Wheat futures were mixed as rains have improved the outlook for the 2021 crop, according to ADM Investor Services.

"There is talk of record cold temps in the EU and dryness in the Northern Plains that showed up in this week's Drought Monitor," Kevin Stockar said.

Wheat moved lower Monday, although dry conditions might continue to support a rally in wheat. "Wheat futures traded lower with corn and beans," they said.

"The wheat markets traded higher, with Minneapolis leading the way. Strength in Minneapolis stems from cold, dry conditions in the Northern Plains," they said.

The wheat market needs to "be there for the bull" and Mike Zuzolo said it appears that is in place. "Wheat is going to have to contend with harsh weather," he said.

"The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn," Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. "Additional support comes from unseasonably cold weather," she said.

"The season's initial national winter wheat ratings were reported at 338 on the Brugler500 Index," Brugler Marketing said. "In South Dakota winter wheat conditions were reported," they said.

