Drought concerns were eased after the weekend’s rain but are now digesting another round of cold temperatures, Total Farm Marketing said. “Temps are not expected to get cold enough to cause any damage to the greening-up wheat crop,” they said.
Wheat is a “mixed market” as the winter wheat areas get some good moisture with conditions staying flat, CHS Hedging said. “The spring wheat areas don’t appear like they’ll get as much moisture as they need.”
