“Futures rallied today across the three markets on little for fresh news,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness in the U.S. dollar and a stronger macro market, along with fund buying, appears to be the main reason. Ukrainian and Russian wheat continues to be the cheapest sources in the world; however, the U.S. SRW has become more competitive recently.”
“SRW export price has narrowed vs French but US HRW is still a premium to Germany,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Argentina what supplies are lower due to dry weather. Australia wheat futures are lower on better west yields and not as bad quality as feared in east. Turkey bought Russia wheat at lower than expected prices.”