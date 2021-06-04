Wheat is getting "twirled about" by the weather conditions and forecasts, as favorable drying weather hits the Southern Plains. However, heat and rain events in the northern Plains continue to affect the northern markets.
While some wheat growing areas are expected to get moisture, it is "too likely too little to aid drought," Total Farm Marketing said. "European wheat is also on pace for higher production."
