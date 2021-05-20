“Greener conditions” are prevailing in wheat as Kansas wheat yields are “shaping up to be the highest in the 20-year history of the wheat quality tour,” Total Farm Marketing said. That has led to contracts finding weakness “in search of their respective 50-day moving average support levels.”
Algeria booked 400,000 tonnes of French wheat for July delivery which is “great news for wheat bulls,” John Payne of Daniels trading said. “It’s hard to see wheat futures falling much from here.”
