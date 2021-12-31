Wheat markets dropped nearly every day this week, as world export markets pressured prices, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. "Chicago wheat settled on its 100-day moving average."
Precipitation is expected to fall in the next seven days from Eastern Oklahoma through West Virginia, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. "Most of that will be warm enough to remain as rainfall, though NOAA separately sees high probabilities of 4+” snowfall from KS Northeast into MI."
