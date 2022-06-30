 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market traded lower on bigger than expected plantings and June 1 stocks numbers that were nearly on par with what the trade was expecting,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices struggle with increased world production numbers in Russia, China, Australia and Canada.”

“Wheat futures ended sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most commodities were lower on concern that World Central Bank leaders will continue to fight inflation even if it pushes countries into a recession. There is already data suggesting that US consumers have reduced spending. Consumer confidence is also dropping.”

