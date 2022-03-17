USDA showed an increase of 5.4 mln bushels of wheat exports for 21/22, Total Farm Marketing noted. “Upcoming rains for the U.S. southern Plains will be helpful, but may not be enough if the warm and dry pattern returns,” they said.
"The wheat market turned higher on technicals and ideas that yesterday’s beating was a bit overdone," Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "Russia continues to hammer on Ukraine. Ukraine exports are expected to see a sizable decline."
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.